Saturday's six-goal thriller between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth was a controversial affair. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The pick of the Premier League matches on Saturday saw Crystal Palace and Bournemouth draw 3-3 at Selhurst Park. Both sides will feel that they should have left with the three points, but one more than the other could be more aggrieved.

In the early stages of the second half, with Bournemouth leading 2-0, Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr went through on goal before being brought down by Marco Senesi. The defender saw yellow for the challenge, with VAR confirming this after a check. However, one ex-referee believes that the Argentine was rather fortunate not to be given his marching orders by on-field official Jarred Gillett.

Clattenburg claims Bournemouth player could’ve been sent off

Speaking to We Are Palace, former referee Mark Clattenburg, who has called out a number of VAR errors already this season, admitted that Senesi would have had no complaints had he been sent off at Selhurst Park.

“Senesi is a lucky boy to escape a red card for bringing down Sarr – which stopped a goal scoring opportunity. When the tackle happens, Sarr has no covering defenders to stop his progress towards the penalty area.

“The only question for the match officials to consider is if the ball is going away from goal. The ball goes towards the penalty area and not to the touchline – Sarr could easily get to the ball and move inside the penalty area and be one on one with the goalkeeper. I am surprised.”

Despite this, Crystal Palace valiantly fought back to secure a point thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick, although the recently-capped France international could have won it in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but he blazed over from close range. Nevertheless, it was a respective point for the hosts, who will now turn their attention to their exploits in the UEFA Conference League.