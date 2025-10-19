“Bloody awful” Man United star criticised despite 1-0 lead over Liverpool

Ruben Amorim during Liverpool vs Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is being heavily criticised as a weak link for the team in today’s game away to Liverpool.

The Red Devils took an early lead through Bryan Mbeumo and have mostly held out pretty well, even if Alexander Isak should have done better with a big chance that was saved by Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

There’s a lot of criticism online for Dalot, however, with notable United vlogger Mark Goldbridge describing the Portugal international as “bloody awful”.

He’s not the only one saying that, with Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst also singling Dalot out as the weakest performer in Ruben Amorim’s side so far…

Dalot is bloody awful today — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 19, 2025

Fascinating half. Hitting the woodwork twice flatters Liverpool. Amorim has got the Casemiro and Cunha calls right. Amad and Mbeumo such an incisive duo. Shaw and Fernandes excellent. Absence of Yoro's pace inviting Liverpool onto #mufc at times though Dalot their weakest player. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 19, 2025

Dalot is 100% going to be a cause of them scoring — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 19, 2025

It will be interesting to see if Dalot can improve as the game goes on, or if Amorim will have made the same observation, and eventually decides to take the 26-year-old off.

Is Diogo Dalot good enough for Manchester United?

Dalot is a player who’s had plenty of opportunities for United now, and yet he’s never looked particularly impressive.

Dalot has made over 200 appearances for MUFC, and it’s hard to understand why he’s not someone they’ve replaced, as he doesn’t have any particularly outstanding qualities that make up for his general inconsistency and error-proneness.

For now, United are just about holding on, but it’s hard to imagine this won’t be a problem against a top team like Liverpool in the 45 minutes still to come.

What are your predictions for this second half? Let us know in the comments!