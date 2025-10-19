Jamie Redknapp is full of praise for “fabulous” Arsenal player in win against Fulham

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In a performance that reaffirmed his growing importance at Arsenal, Bukayo Saka came under the spotlight once again, and this time earned glowing praise from pundit Jamie Redknapp, who described the England international as “irreplaceable.”

The accolade arrived after Arsenal’s gritty 1-0 win over Fulham, where Saka’s influence transcended statistics.

Redknapp said that despite other strong performers in the squad, Saka’s presence and qualities stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Arsenal’s road trip to Craven Cottage was by no means perfect, Fulham’s compact shape gave the Gunners few chances, and chances that did come were hard to fashion.

However, Saka stood out. Entrusted with the captain’s armband in the absence of Martin Ødegaard, the 24-year-old took control of his role both on and off the field.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka praised for his performance

Redknapp said on Sky Sports, as reported by GOAL:

“Don’t get me wrong, of course, they’ve got players who can play on that side but he is the man. And that’s what I’m talking about when I talk about being a leader today.”

The pundit added: “He’s not a Tony Adams as a captain, but he took the game by the scruff of the neck when the team was struggling and they didn’t quite have that flow, and he grew into the game.”

Redknapp reserved special praise for Saka: “As the game went on, he just started to win his individual battle. He was fabulous. I feel that if they can keep him fit then that’s going to be a massive key for them. Obviously, there are other players – [William] Saliba, Gabriel – but Saka just feels irreplaceable.”

Jamie Redknapp was impressed by Saka’s performance

In Redknapp’s view, Saka is no longer just an exciting young star, he has transited into an indispensable leader for Arsenal.

The Craven Cottage display offered a clear glimpse of why, when the game tightened up, when space collapsed and chances became sparse, Saka’s subtle but decisive influence shone.

Arsenal fans may still want more in terms of raw numbers, but for observers like Redknapp, the intangible is already visible.

