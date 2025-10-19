Daniel Farke wants to add to his Leeds squad when the January transfer window opens. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Leeds have made an encouraging start to their Premier League return, although they have shown signs of stagnating in recent weeks. Daniel Farke’s side are winless in their last three matches, and on Saturday, they were disappointingly defeated 2-0 by fellow promoted side Burnley.

If Leeds cannot turn around this form in the coming weeks, it would increase the chances of signings being made in January – although as things stand, there are already plans for an addition or two.

January signing opens door to Jack Harrison exit at Leeds

As reported by Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Leeds manager Farke wants a new attacker to be added to his squad when the transfer window re-opens in January. Should he get his wish, it would increase the chances of Jack Harrison making an exit.

“Look, for Leeds right now, they’re probably looking to strengthen the squad rather than weaken it. Particularly in attacking areas, where Farke is planning to strengthen in January.

“A lot will depend on what Leeds are able to do in the transfer window themselves. If they are able to bring in attacking reinforcements then maybe that could open the door to a move for Jack Harrison. But I don’t think there’s sort of in the making for a potential move away from Harrison right now.”

Harrison has made eight appearances so far this season, seven of which have come in the Premier League. He started the defeat at Burnley, but that was his first league start for Leeds since returning from his loan spell at Everton during the 2024-25 campaign, which underlines that he is not particularly counted upon by Farke.

As such, it would be no surprise to see him leave in January, as Farke is said to be open to the 28-year-old’s exit.