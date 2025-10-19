Liverpool have a number of important contract talks in the pipeline. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, there has been much focus has been on Liverpool and their intention to tie down Ibrahima Konate to a new contract, but there is another important defender whose situation they also need to address: Andy Robertson.

Robertson, who has become a club icon since joining from Hull in 2017, has lost his regular starting spot this season, but he is still very important for Arne Slot. However, there are chances for him to leave next summer, with his current contract due to expire at the end of June.

Liverpool planning Andy Robertson contract talks

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool are planning to hold contract talks with Robertson, although there is a risk that he does leave Anfield at the end of the season.

“I’m sure there will be talks held between Robertson and Liverpool to see if they can try and sort out a new contract, but the longer it drags on, there’s no new deal agreed. It obviously opens up to the possibility that he could potentially sign a pre-contract in January or leave on a free transfer next summer, bit like his close mate Trent Alexander-Arnold did when he got the opportunity to move to Real Madrid.

“So look, if Andy Robertson doesn’t sign a new contract Liverpool, there won’t be any shortage of offers for him. Scotland captain, Liverpool vice-captain, played at the highest level now for a number of years. But, I’m sure Liverpool will be looking to sit down and have talks with him and hoping that they’re going to agree some type of new contract with him.”

Robertson was strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid during the summer, and although he stayed, the La Liga giants could make another attempt to sign him in 2026. They would be able to agree a pre-contract in January, so Liverpool are running out of time to secure a agreement of their own with the Scotland international.