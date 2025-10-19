“So many long balls” – Arne Slot aims dig at Ruben Amorim’s Man United tactics against Liverpool

Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot aimed a dig at Manchester United’s tactics under Ruben Amorim for their Premier League win at Anfield on Sunday.

The Dutch tactician spoke after the game, a 2-1 defeat that made it four on the bounce for the Reds, about how unlucky he felt his side was after creating so many chances.

Liverpool certainly came close on more than one occasion, with Alexander Isak missing a great opportunity in the first half, while Cody Gakpo hit the post three times in total.

Watch the video clip below as Slot aimed a dig at Man Utd’s tactics in his post-match press conference, describing them as playing with a “low block” and playing a lot of “long balls” against his team…

? Arne Slot has taken aim at Man United for their "low block" and "long ball" tactics against Liverpool! ?? pic.twitter.com/Vet9AGVRIE — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 19, 2025

Arne Slot on Manchester United’s tactics

“I think if you play United, with so many quality players they have … if they come to us in a low block, playing so many long balls, then the last thing you would want is to go 1-0 down,” Slot said.

“If you had told me that we were 1-0 down against a United team that played in the style they did, and if you had told me that we had created eight, nine, ten open chances, then I would have said to you that I don’t think that is possible.”

He added: “From all the chances we had we only scored one goal.”

The former Feyenoord boss also lamented the fact that his side once again conceded from a set-piece.

Overall, it was a bad day at the office for LFC and it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around after four consecutive defeats.

So many of the new signings don’t seem to be clicking and the stars of last season like Mohamed Salah have gone backwards as well.