Alexander Isak has had an underwhelming start to life at Liverpool. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak made headlines throughout the summer when he sought to leave Newcastle, and he eventually got his move to Liverpool. However, his start to life at Anfield has been very underwhelming, with only goal (vs Southampton in the Carabao Cup) and one assist in six appearances across all competitions.

Isak has attracted criticism in recent weeks due to his disappointing performances, although those at Liverpool have been keen to stress that their new number nine has not been at 100% since joining late in the summer. However, that can no longer be used going forward.

Arne Slot confirms Isak is almost at 100% match sharpness

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s match against Man United (via Fabrizio Romano), Arne Slot revealed that Isak is now close to full fitness. Thus, it is his belief that the British record signing can now be judged for his performances.

“Alexander Isak has had his 5/6 weeks of pre-season… so fitness wise he’s close to the level he should be. We can judge him in a fair way from now on.”

Understandably, there has been a lot of pressure on Isak in the early days of his Liverpool career – not only because he is the most expensive Premier League player in history at £125m, but also due to Hugo Ekitike, who has been impressive since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, breathing down his neck to start as Slot’s striker.

It will be interesting to see how Isak performs for Liverpool over the coming weeks, starting against Man United at Anfield. A goal or two in that showdown clash would certainly endear him to the club’s supporters, as well as ease some of the pressure that has been building on his shoulders over the last couple of months.