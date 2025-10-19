“Desperation” – former Liverpool star gives damning assessment of Arne Slot’s side

Jamie Redknapp and Arne Slot (Photo via Sky Sports, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp summed up his old club today as he said there was an air of “desperation” about everything they did.

The Reds were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home against Manchester United, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring in the first minute and Harry Maguire later heading in an 84th minute winner.

Redknapp was clearly not impressed with Liverpool, speaking on punditry duty after the game and criticising how chaotic and rushed everything seemed from Arne Slot’s side.

Watch below as Redknapp summed up a poor day at the office for his old club Liverpool on Sky Sports’ post-match coverage of the game…

"It's a blow, four losses on the spin" Jamie Redknapp says there are more questions than answers at Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/xzBwlIUbwk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

Jamie Redknapp on Liverpool’s chaotic display

Redknapp said: “It could’ve gone either way, but it just had that feeling today, even when he (Arne Slot) made his substitutions, there was always an air of desperation.

“There was never any calmness in the game … even when they equalised, the way that they handled it after that … it’s chaotic.

“I never felt they had that calmness. It’s a blow, four losses on the spin, I don’t think anybody would have foreseen that happening.”

He added that right now it looks like there’s “more questions than answers” about this Liverpool team, whose exciting new signings just aren’t delivering.

Liverpool lose four in a row…can they bounce back?

Liverpool have now lost four consecutive games in all competitions – 2-1 to Crystal Palace, 1-0 to Galatasaray, 2-1 to Chelsea, and 2-1 to Manchester United.

Even before that losing run, the Merseyside giants looked a bit suspect at the back, conceding a lot of goals and relying on late strikes to get past Bournemouth and Newcastle earlier in the season.

Liverpool have two away games next, first against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, and then a trip to Brentford in their next Premier League match.

Can you see LFC bouncing back from this or will their losing run continue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!