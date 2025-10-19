Jamie Carragher names the Liverpool players who “can’t seem to cope” at the moment

Jamie Carragher, Florian Wirtz, and Arne Slot (Photo via Sky Sports, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted that there seem to be a few players at the club who just aren’t coping with how the Premier League is being played at the moment.

The pundit, speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s surprise 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United today, suggested there might be a few too many small players in this Reds side.

With the game now going through a phase of more long balls and set pieces than we’ve seen for some time, it looks like Arne Slot’s side are struggling to cope with that kind of style with the players they have.

See below for Carragher’s analysis as he names small players like Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister as not looking ideal for defending or attacking set pieces…

?? "Liverpool just can't seem to cope at the moment"@Carra23 says Liverpool are struggling with the style of the Premier League ?? pic.twitter.com/dFPxvOPm6V — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

Carragher also suggested that the new full-backs aren’t coping too well either, and it’s true again that Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez aren’t the biggest or most physical defenders.

Liverpool losing run stretches to four games

Liverpool’s defeat to Man Utd now means they’re on an awful run of form, having lost four consecutive games in all competitions.

LFC were the big favourites for the Premier League title this season after winning it quite comfortably last term, but their form has gone really downhill.

Even at the start of the season when they were picking up results, they were still conceding a lot of goals, and it’s now really starting to hurt them.

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace, 1-0 by Galatasaray, 2-1 by Chelsea, and now 2-1 by United today, and it’s hard to see them getting back on a winning run again that quickly.

These results leave Slot’s side four points behind league leaders Arsenal already, while they’ve conceded 11 goals to the Gunners’ 3.