“We are really ready” – Liverpool star issues warning to Man United ahead of Anfield clash

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With Liverpool set to renew one of English football’s fiercest rivalries against Manchester United at Anfield, summer signing Milos Kerkez has struck a confident tone about the occasion and the atmosphere awaiting the visitors.

The 21-year-old left-back, who arrived from Bournemouth in 2025, says the squad has returned from the international break “full of energy and focus” and believes Anfield’s backing can be decisive as the champions look to reset after a sticky run.

The Hungarian international framed United’s visit as exactly the kind of stage Liverpool thrive on, praising the “different” feeling that comes with playing under the lights at home and stressing that the dressing room is united behind the task at hand.

Milos Kerkez is confident ahead of Liverpool vs Man United

Liverpool resume their campaign after the October break in the unfamiliar position of having lost three straight matches, a blip that has sharpened the stakes against their oldest rivals.

“We’re preparing, everyone is really with a lot of positive energy back,” the left-back told Liverpool’s website.

“A lot of the lads had good performances and good wins with their national teams, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“Obviously, that [run of defeats] was tough. I think the international break came and like I said, [we had] important victories, good performances.

“Everyone is in shape, so yeah, I saw everyone back with full energy and full focus and we are really ready to turn things around,” Kerkez added.

“Everyone came back fit and it’s going to be really important, we’re going to need everyone: the fans, the players who are starting, [the players] who are not starting, and we go for three points.”

Reds need a win to keep up with Arsenal

Kerkez has embraced the culture quickly. He has spoken about the “different” feeling at Anfield and the confidence he draws from it.

If Kerkez’s words translate into the kind of high-tempo, front-foot display Liverpool expect on their turf, the atmosphere he celebrates could be exactly what carries them through a defining match against Man United.

Arne Slot and his team are up against Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

After beating Fulham on Saturday, the Gunners opened up a four point lead and now it is time for Liverpool to respond.

Bruno Fernandes pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Liverpool vs Man United