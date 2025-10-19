Video: Should play have stopped for this Liverpool clash of heads seconds before Man United goal?

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Alexis Mac Allister stays down as Man United take the lead against Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister stays down as Man United take the lead against Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Liverpool may have some justification in questioning an early decision from the referee as Manchester United took a 1-0 lead in the first minute of today’s game at Anfield.

Bryan Mbeumo struck an early opener for the visitors, but if you watch the goal footage back, as per Sky Sports’ video in the X post below, you can see that a clash of heads left Alexis Mac Allister down on the pitch.

Was this the right call? Take a look for yourselves in the clip below as Mac Allister stays down after his head injury, but with United allowed to carry on playing as Mbeumo then found the back of the net…

Mbeumo did well to finish from that angle, and it was a lovely final ball by Amad Diallo to set it up, but it’s easy to see why some Liverpool fans will be feeling aggrieved.

Alexis Mac Allister plays on for Liverpool despite clash of heads

Mac Allister has been able to keep on playing for Liverpool, but the injury was clearly bad enough that he needed a bandage strapped to his head afterwards, as the picture below shows.

Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool against Manchester United
Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool against Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Argentina international is a key player for LFC, so they’ll hope he can continue and play the full 90 minutes, though it seems far from ideal that he took that early blow to the head.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane and Kobbie Mainoo
“The word coming out…” – Man United legend reveals what he’s heard about unsettled star
Florian Wirtz reacts during Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Team news: Expensive Liverpool summer signing only on the bench against Manchester United
Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports
Jamie Redknapp is full of praise for “fabulous” Arsenal player in win against Fulham

For now, though, Liverpool still trail at the time of writing, so they’ll hope for a bit more luck after this unfortunate early incident.

They’ve also since had a penalty appeal turned down, while Cody Gakpo has hit the post.

More Stories Alexis Mac Allister Bryan Mbeumo

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *