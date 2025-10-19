Video: Should play have stopped for this Liverpool clash of heads seconds before Man United goal?

Alexis Mac Allister stays down as Man United take the lead against Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Liverpool may have some justification in questioning an early decision from the referee as Manchester United took a 1-0 lead in the first minute of today’s game at Anfield.

Bryan Mbeumo struck an early opener for the visitors, but if you watch the goal footage back, as per Sky Sports’ video in the X post below, you can see that a clash of heads left Alexis Mac Allister down on the pitch.

Was this the right call? Take a look for yourselves in the clip below as Mac Allister stays down after his head injury, but with United allowed to carry on playing as Mbeumo then found the back of the net…

"STAGGERING START!" One minute on the clock and Mbeumo gives Man Utd the lead at Anfield! ? pic.twitter.com/xOtXAcVYgp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

Mbeumo did well to finish from that angle, and it was a lovely final ball by Amad Diallo to set it up, but it’s easy to see why some Liverpool fans will be feeling aggrieved.

Alexis Mac Allister plays on for Liverpool despite clash of heads

Mac Allister has been able to keep on playing for Liverpool, but the injury was clearly bad enough that he needed a bandage strapped to his head afterwards, as the picture below shows.

The Argentina international is a key player for LFC, so they’ll hope he can continue and play the full 90 minutes, though it seems far from ideal that he took that early blow to the head.

For now, though, Liverpool still trail at the time of writing, so they’ll hope for a bit more luck after this unfortunate early incident.

They’ve also since had a penalty appeal turned down, while Cody Gakpo has hit the post.