Erling Haaland is wanted by Real Madrid. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland has been back to his best in recent weeks, but it could end up being his final season as a Man City player.

Haaland has been on Real Madrid’s radar for many years, but 2026 could be the time that he males that move to the Santiago Bernabeu. There has been movement in recent weeks, which could set up a blockbuster transfer.

Erling Haaland backed to leave Man City for Real Madrid

As per Football Insider, Keith Wyness expressed his belief that Haaland has a very good chance of leaving Man City next summer, amid Real Madrid preparations to sign him.

“Haaland has a contract until 2034, so it would take him to decide that he wanted to move and Man City to decide that they want to cash in on him. There’s a lot of talk about Vinicius Junior going from Real Madrid to Saudi. The rumours of £200m for Vinicius Junior could be one thing that would allow Real Madrid to have the power to make a bid for Haaland.

“The rumours are that Real Madrid are talking to his agent, and all they’re doing right now is asking, if we did come in with a bid, do you think there’s a chance he might be interested? And it’s not beyond the realms of possibility, despite this long contract, that a deal could be done. If Vinicius Junior goes, as I say, then there becomes a bit of a domino effect. and it becomes feasible. So there’s probably a little bit more to it than meets the eye.

“I could see Haaland leaving at the end of this season. He’s scored obviously a lot of goals for City and it may be time for him to move on. Maybe he does want to go to Real Madrid for four or five years. I would say it’s still unlikely, but I think there is more than just a whiff of fantasy about this. There’s something to this.”

For now, Man City will be hoping that Haaland stays for many years to come, and they are certainly covered with his contract.