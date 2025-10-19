Man United player ratings: Harry Maguire the hero with winning goal & rock-solid display vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Harry Maguire celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Liverpool
Harry Maguire celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have pulled off a superb 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield in one of the big surprises of the season so far.

The Red Devils have made a pretty unconvincing start to the season, and will not have been the favourites to win today, but took an early lead through Bryan Mbeumo and then scored a late winner through Harry Maguire.

Read on for our Man United player ratings as they pulled off a huge win away to Liverpool!

Manchester United player ratings vs Liverpool

Senne Lammens – 7.5 – Made a fine save to keep out Alexander Isak, though the Liverpool striker also probably could have done better with the shot. Still, a solid game from the new Man Utd goalkeeper, who is proving to be a hugely important upgrade on Andre Onana.

Harry Maguire – 8.5 – What a legendary performance from Harry Maguire! So often written off at United, he’s now showing his importance again with a series of strong defensive displays, while he also headed in a well-taken winning goal at Anfield today.

Matthijs de Ligt – 7 – Solid enough for United, but there were also a lot of big chances for Liverpool that they wasted.

Luke Shaw – 6.5 – Still not entirely convincing as part of a back three, but Luke Shaw did his job, with Mohamed Salah struggling to make much of an impact on that side.

Amad Diallo – 7.5 – A fine performance from wing-back, Amad Diallo set up the opening goal for Bryan Mbeumo and did his job at both ends of the pitch really well.

Amad Diallo of Manchester United
Amad Diallo of Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Diogo Dalot – 6 – Slightly uncomfortable on the left-hand side, Diogo Dalot was criticised for a poor performance in the first half in particular, and he is probably still a weak link that needs fixing in this squad.

Casemiro – 7 – This wasn’t exactly a classic game in terms of a midfield battle, but Casemiro did a decent if unspectacular job, though he was booked and subbed off in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes – 7.5 – Should have scored, but created plenty of chances and provided his usual quality from midfield for United.

Mason Mount – 6.5 – He’s back in the team a bit more these days, but Mason Mount didn’t really stamp his authority on this game, so it remains to be seen if he’ll start many more.

More Stories / Latest News
Mohamed Salah misses a huge chance for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah misses an absolute sitter as Liverpool’s problems continue vs Man United
Ruben Amorim during Liverpool vs Man United
“Bloody awful” Man United star criticised despite 1-0 lead over Liverpool
Alexander Isak takes a shot for Liverpool vs Man United
Video: Alexander Isak’s Liverpool goal drought continues with bad miss against Man United

Bryan Mbeumo – 8 – A well-taken goal in just the first minute, it was a fine afternoon for Bryan Mbeumo, delivering the kind of moment the club spent the big money on him for.

Matheus Cunha – 6.5 – Deployed as the main striker as Benjamin Sesko was left on the bench, Matheus Cunha linked up play well but didn’t really provide enough of a threat. Another game without a goal or assist, he’s still on 0 since moving to Old Trafford.

Subs: Manuel Ugarte 6, Kobbie Mainoo 6, Leny Yoro 6.5, Benjamin Sesko 6, Patrick Dorgu 6.5

More Stories Amad Diallo Benjamin Sesko Bruno Fernandes Bryan Mbeumo Casemiro Diogo Dalot Harry Maguire Kobbie Mainoo Leny Yoro Luke Shaw Manuel Ugarte Mason Mount Matheus Cunha Matthijs de Ligt Patrick Dorgu Senne Lammens

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *