Manchester United’s decision to sign 23-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens has already stirred serious conversation at Old Trafford but according to his former coach, this is no short-term project.

The young shot-stopper is being tipped to one day become “the best in the world,” and potentially supplant one of Belgium’s greatest ever goalkeepers.

Given United’s rebuild under Rúben Amorim, Lammens is seen as a statement piece in the club’s long-term strategy.

Having struggled with goalkeepers like Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, United invested in a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and their move raised eyebrows considering they signed a goalkeeper who has not been tested at the top level.

Man United signed Senne Lammens in the summer

United signed Lammens from Royal Antwerp for around £18 million in the 2025 summer window.

Despite having just one full season of Belgian top-flight experience, United showed faith in the goalkeeper.

After settling in, he made his debut only recently, against Sunderland, where he kept a clean sheet and earned significant praise.

His former coach at Club Brugge, Hayk Milkon, now publicly predicts a meteoric rise:

“I was not surprised when I saw Manchester United had come calling. And to record his first clean sheet, I was really happy for him,” Milkon told the Manchester Evening News.

“Senne is a potential No.1 for the Red Devils [and] the Belgium national team.

“He got his chance, he took it, and we’re all really proud of him, but we knew it would happen.

“I believe he has all the capabilities to become the best in the world, so I wish him all the best.

“I’m sure he will have a very good career in England, and Manchester United should return to the big club they used to be. He will have a positive impact on that, for sure.”

Lammens needs more time to prove himself

Milkon’s backing is bold, especially because it includes a claim that Lammens may soon take the starting role for Belgium, displacing Thibaut Courtois, who is still regarded among the elite of his era.

Lammens still lacks Premier League experience and must adapt to its physicality, tempo, and scrutiny. He still has a long way to go to become one of the best in the league, let alone one of the best in the world.

While the early signs are encouraging, such praise may put pressure on the goalkeeper and a number of United signings in the recent past have struggled with high expectations.

