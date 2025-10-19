Mohamed Salah misses a huge chance for Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah somehow missed a huge chance from close range against Manchester United this afternoon when the score was still 1-0.

The Egypt international is a world class performer, but hasn’t had the best start to the season, and now he’s messed up a big opportunity to make it 1-1 in today’s big game at Anfield.

Watch below as the ball falls to Salah in the kind of position where he normally tends to find the back of the net with ease, only for him to fail to even hit the target this time…

Mo Salah passes up a big opportunity to level the scoring! ? pic.twitter.com/HAqWLe1crV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

You can see from Salah’s reaction just how big a chance this was for him, and there’ll surely be Liverpool fans who can barely believe what they’re seeing.

Liverpool have missed chance after chance against Manchester United

While things could still change, LFC are struggling again today and fans will be worried that they’re not beating a weak Manchester United team after some other poor recent results.

The reigning champions recently lost to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea, and if this ends in defeat as well then they only have their own poor finishing to blame.

Salah should undoubtedly have put this one away, while Alexander Isak also missed a great chance towards the end of the first half.

Remarkably, Cody Gakpo has also hit the post three times in today’s game, so it’s just not been Liverpool’s day.

It’s surreal, however, that finishing has been such a problem for the Reds when you look at the long list of world class players in their line up.