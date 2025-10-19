Video: Chelsea transfer target scores a screamer and does Cole Palmer’s celebration

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Morgan Rogers scores and celebrates for Aston Villa against Tottenham
Morgan Rogers scores and celebrates for Aston Villa against Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have made it 1-1 against Tottenham thanks to a screamer from Morgan Rogers, who then did Cole Palmer’s celebration.

This comes amid links with Chelsea, as reported by CaughtOffside on a number of occasions in recent times.

Rogers is on the Blues’ radar for 2026 and it’s easy to see why with moments of quality like this one for Villa to bring them level away to Spurs in this afternoon’s Premier League clash in north London.

Watch the video below from Sky Sports as Rogers fires in a lovely long-range effort, making it look so simple as he has a huge impact on the game…

Chelsea fans will also undoubtedly be intrigued that Rogers appeared to do Palmer’s ‘cold’ celebration, as it’s perhaps a bit of a nod towards his old teammate at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers and Palmer will know each other from their days on Manchester City’s books as youngsters, and it would undoubtedly be exciting to see them playing together again at Chelsea at some point.

Morgan Rogers keeps on performing for Aston Villa

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers in action
Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers in action (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

It’s not been the easiest start to the season for Villa, but they seem to be finding their feet now, and Rogers has remained a constant threat in their attack.

The 23-year-old really is remarkably consistent, and it will surely help Unai Emery’s side improve as the season goes on if he can keep on producing moments like this.

More Stories / Latest News
Nottingham Forest are looking for a new manager
Nottingham Forest eye Manchester United manager target to replace Ange Postecoglou
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim told Man United summer signing can ‘become the best in the world’
Joel Ordonez in action for Ecuador against the United States
Sources: Newcastle ahead of Liverpool in race to sign €50m star

Tottenham took an early lead in this game but Rogers has now completely changed the complexion of the fixture, and he’ll surely continue to be one of the main players to watch as both sides look for a winner this afternoon.

More Stories Cole Palmer Morgan Rogers

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *