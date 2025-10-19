Morgan Rogers scores and celebrates for Aston Villa against Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have made it 1-1 against Tottenham thanks to a screamer from Morgan Rogers, who then did Cole Palmer’s celebration.

This comes amid links with Chelsea, as reported by CaughtOffside on a number of occasions in recent times.

Rogers is on the Blues’ radar for 2026 and it’s easy to see why with moments of quality like this one for Villa to bring them level away to Spurs in this afternoon’s Premier League clash in north London.

Watch the video below from Sky Sports as Rogers fires in a lovely long-range effort, making it look so simple as he has a huge impact on the game…

Morgan Rogers, TAKE A BOW! ? pic.twitter.com/PxLsH1WjgI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

Chelsea fans will also undoubtedly be intrigued that Rogers appeared to do Palmer’s ‘cold’ celebration, as it’s perhaps a bit of a nod towards his old teammate at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers and Palmer will know each other from their days on Manchester City’s books as youngsters, and it would undoubtedly be exciting to see them playing together again at Chelsea at some point.

Morgan Rogers keeps on performing for Aston Villa

It’s not been the easiest start to the season for Villa, but they seem to be finding their feet now, and Rogers has remained a constant threat in their attack.

The 23-year-old really is remarkably consistent, and it will surely help Unai Emery’s side improve as the season goes on if he can keep on producing moments like this.

Tottenham took an early lead in this game but Rogers has now completely changed the complexion of the fixture, and he’ll surely continue to be one of the main players to watch as both sides look for a winner this afternoon.