The transfer window may be closed, but Newcastle are still looking to do transfer business – lead by Ross Wilson, who was recently appointed as the club’s new sporting director. Specifically, signings for the academy are being worked on, which is an area that they have put a lot of focus in recent years.

In the PSR era, it has proven valuable to sell academy players, which Newcastle did in 2024 when Elliot Anderson joined Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £35m. They have other talents in this mould that could be used to generate breathing space, and they are continuing efforts to add others into the mix – with the latest having been all-but signed in recent days.

Newcastle reach agreement to sign “next John Stones”

As per Sky Sports (via EPL Index), Newcastle have agreed a deal with Barnsley to sign 15-year-old defender Josh Kenchington, who will arrive at St James’ Park for a fee in the region of £350k. Tottenham and Brighton have also been credited with an interest, but he will soon head to the North East.

Kenchington has been likened to John Stones, who also came through the ranks at Barnsley before joining Everton in 2013, and then Man City three years later. He is described as a two-footed central defender, who is capable of progressing the game with his passing range – in essence, he appears to be a younger version of the England international.

Newcastle would dearly love the teenager to make an impact at St James’ Park, although he will be years away from being involved in the first team. He will soon make the move from Barnsley, at which point there will be focus on his developments in the North East of England.