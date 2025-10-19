Nottingham Forest eye Manchester United manager target to replace Ange Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest are looking for a new manager (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest’s search for a new manager after yesterday’s sacking of Ange Postecoglou could reportedly end up being bad news for Manchester United.

It seems one name on Forest’s list of targets to replace Postecoglou is Fulham boss Marco Silva, according to the Times.

We also know, however, that Ruben Amorim probably isn’t that safe at Man United, and this has previously seen Silva come up on their list of candidates, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils don’t seem to be that close to sacking Amorim right now, but it will be interesting to see how long he has left as it’s been a pretty poor start to the season again.

Silva being eyed by Forest might also convince United to move more quickly as they’d otherwise be at risk of missing out on a candidate who could be ideal to replace Amorim.

What next for Marco Silva after strong work at Fulham?

Silva has done a superb job at Craven Cottage and it makes sense that he’s attracting interest from ambitious clubs.

The Portuguese tactician could surely have a positive impact at a big club like United, while it also makes sense that he’s seen as someone who could take Forest forward.

It’s been a difficult start to the season at the City Ground, with Postecoglou losing his job after just 39 days in charge, while Nuno Espirito Santo was rather harshly sacked earlier in the season.

Postecoglou clearly looked like the wrong choice for Forest with his style of play, and Silva might be a more similar style of coach to Nuno.