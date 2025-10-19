Ruben Amorim reveals Man United player “was upset” with decision he made vs Liverpool

Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's win away to Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted he made Amad Diallo a bit “upset” by subbing him off against Liverpool today.

The Red Devils earned a big win at Anfield, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire delivering their first three points at this stadium since all the way back in 2016.

Amorim was delighted with how Amad played, with the talented young wing-back setting up the Mbeumo goal with a superb pass and generally putting in a great shift up and down that right flank.

Still, see below as Amorim spoke after the game about the Ivory Coast international being upset about being substituted in the second half…

? Ruben Amorim admits Amad Diallo was NOT happy with him today! ?? pic.twitter.com/ZWEWBuNbOz — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 19, 2025

“Amad is doing so well in that position, he’s perfect for that position,” Amorim said in his post-match press conference.

“He was upset today when I made a sub, but he was (on) a yellow card.

“If not, he will continue in the game because he’s so important for us.”

Amad Diallo can be a hugely important player for Manchester United

Amad has shown several times now in his United career that he has it in him to be a hugely important player for the club.

The 23-year-old has had some fitness issues, but when he’s fit and available he always seems to make a positive impact.

Despite starting out as more of a winger or attacking midfielder, Amad is now showing his credentials as a wing-back in Amorim’s system, and it will be interesting to see how he continues in that new role.

In many ways, it feels like MUFC could do with Amad in their front three, but he also has plenty to offer with his work rate and defensive play, so for now this looks like a good way to get the best out of him.