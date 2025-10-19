Ruben Amorim explains his stance on unhappy Man United duo

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Rúben Amorim has moved to cool growing speculation around the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the January transfer window.

With both players short of regular starts this term, reports have hinted at possible exits, either on loan or permanently, once the market reopens.

Mainoo and Zirkzee have both seen little playing time this season under Amorim as the manager has preferred other options.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been given chances to play this season in the midfield while in attack, summer signing Benjamin Sesko has received the nod over Zirkzee.

Ruben Amorim is well aware of the current situation

Amorim was asked about the future of both the players with the January transfer window arriving in just over two months.

He said (via ManUtd.com): “That is normal, and I also know that in our club, everything is a lot of noise, and you have to have news, and players are not playing.

“They want to play. Like you said, there’s a World Cup. There are agents that listen to the players talking all the time

“So, I understand that, but they are our players, and we need everyone to have a good season.”

Man United duo are desperate for more playing time

It is difficult to see Mainoo and Zirkzee see more playing time at the moment. Amorim has set his priorities. He is willing to move ahead with his current choices.

A move away from Old Trafford in January seems like the only logical option for both the players since they want to make their place in their national teams in the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be open to a permanent move or a loan exit.

Considering their quality and past performances, they will not be short of suitors if they decide to leave Man United.

