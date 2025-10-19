Sources: French attacker is being closely monitored by Arsenal & Tottenham

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A new name is starting to capture the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, Djylian N’Guessan, the 17-year-old striker from Saint-Étienne.

After a series of eye-catching performances for France’s U20 national team and in Ligue 2, the teenager is now considered one of the brightest emerging talents in European football.

Premier League sides are leading the chase, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton, Brentford, and Watford all sending scouts to track his development, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Djylian N’Guessan is a player in demand

Despite being just 17, N’Guessan has already shown attributes far beyond his age. Standing at 1.80m, he combines physical strength with excellent aerial ability, making him a constant threat in the box.

What sets him apart, however, is his intelligence and his movement off the ball.

These qualities, along with his composure in front of goal, have made him one of the standout performers in France’s youth setup and a rising star in Saint-Étienne’s senior side.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both expected to battle for his signature.

The French club have been careful with his development, giving him regular minutes in Ligue 2 to build experience without overwhelming him.

Their approach appears to be paying off, as N’Guessan continues to impress both domestically and internationally.

It’s little surprise, then, that Premier League scouts are circling. Reports suggest Arsenal and Tottenham have gone as far as compiling detailed scouting dossiers on the teenager, sharing them with their technical staff.

Arsenal & Tottenham may struggle to sign him

However, Saint-Étienne are not in a rush to sell. The French side views N’Guessan as a future star.

This stance could make negotiations more complex, especially with English clubs known for stockpiling young talent without always offering immediate opportunities.

N’Guessan’s meteoric rise is a testament to his talent, maturity, and potential to become a top-level striker. Premier League clubs are clearly convinced of his quality, and interest is only expected to intensify as he gains more experience.

Still, Saint-Étienne’s protective stance means any transfer will require careful planning and commitment from potential suitors.

Report: Arsenal and Tottenham told to pay £80m for in-form 25-year-old target