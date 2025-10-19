Rangers react to Tottenham transfer interest in star player

Nicolas Raskin is wanted by Tottenham. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Tottenham are already looking ahead to January, as they have plans to improve Thomas Frank’s squad for the second half of the season. Midfield is one area that is being looked at, and in recent days, it has emerged that Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin is a player that is on their radar.

Raskin found himself out of the team during the early stages of the season amid reports of a rift with Russell Martin, but since the former Southampton manager’s sacking, he has been back in the team. And this could help Rangers’ chances of keeping him.

Tottenham unlikely to sign Nicolas Raskin in January

Nicolas Raskin celebrates a goal for Rangers
Nicolas Raskin celebrates a goal for Rangers (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Tottenham have little chance of signing Raskin in January, with Rangers not prepared to allow the Belgian midfielder to leave amid their ongoing woes.

“There’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest. There was interest in the summer on him, but Rangers managed to keep hold of him. I don’t imagine they’d be willing to sell in January, they’re planning to keep Raskin around and they’re going to need him if they are going to turn around their fortunes.

“I don’t expect there will be any move for him in the January window, he’s under contract until 2027. There is Premier League interest in him, there’s interest from other European leagues as well. I think there’ll be a big summer ahead for Rangers and if Raskin doesn’t see any improvement maybe with Rangers, then the player himself could be tempted by a move away.”

It does make sense for Rangers to keep Raskin for the rest of the season, given that they are currently well of the pace in the SPFL Premiership. Tottenham may be prepared to wait until next summer, at which point they may get a better deal.

