“An attitude problem” – Tottenham star left out of squad due to attitude problems

In a surprising decision that’s already stirring debate among fans and pundits, Tottenham have omitted summer signing Mathys Tel from their 2025–26 UEFA Champions League squad for the group stage phase.

The French forward arrived from Bayern Munich in a deal reportedly worth £30 million and was expected to feature prominently under new head coach Thomas Frank.

Instead, Tottenham’s squad submission revealed that Tel was among six players excluded, raising questions about the club’s planning.

The 20-year-old admitted it “definitely hurts” to not be included, especially after the club turned the loan into a permanent transfer in June with a long-term deal until 2031.

Is Mathys Tel left out because of discipline issues?

According to former Spurs scout Bryan King, the reason behind Spurs omitting Tel from their Champions League squad is because of the player’s discipline issues.

He told Tottenham Hotspurs News:

“The only thing I can think of was whether it was an attitude problem or a discipline problem.”

“Something wasn’t right from when Frank took over, and they came back in pre-season. Something didn’t impress Frank, whether it was his off-field behaviour or the way he trained or something along those lines.

“To pay £30m for a player and not put him in the Champions League squad, I would imagine it probably will have been something quite disturbing to be honest.“

Tottenham star needs to respond positively

The focus now shifts to domestic responsibilities, how will Tel respond, how will Spurs integrate him going forward, and can this snub act as a catalyst rather than a setback?

Tel is still young and needs time to develop but it should come as a warning sign for the player that even after investing so much money in his signing, Spurs decided to omit him from the squad for the Champions League.

Frank will be closely watching how the attacker reacts to this situation right now and whether he has the mental toughness to bring himself into contention again for the second part of the Champions League next year.

