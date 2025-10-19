“The word coming out…” – Man United legend reveals what he’s heard about unsettled star

Roy Keane and Kobbie Mainoo (Sky Sports)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has explained what he’s heard about Kobbie Mainoo’s situation at Old Trafford as he continues to struggle for playing time.

The talented young England international made a real impression when he first broke into the Man Utd first-team, but he’s now finding himself having to make do with a place on the bench in nearly every game under Ruben Amorim.

This has led to some speculation over Mainoo’s future, and many Red Devils fans will be frustrated that he’s not being given more of a chance to show what he can do.

Still, former United captain Keane doesn’t necessarily share that view…

"A young player because he's got potential shouldn't be guaranteed a place at Man Utd" Roy Keane on Kobbie Mainoo ? pic.twitter.com/OYfqwaOQwE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2025

Watch in the video above as the pundit explains what he’s heard about Mainoo and the reasons he’s not getting into the team.

Is Kobbie Mainoo good enough for Manchester United?

Even if Mainoo has shown a lot of potential, and even with the other issues in United’s midfield, everyone has to earn their place.

Keane says he’s heard that there are concerns inside the club about quite how much ground Mainoo can cover in 90 minutes.

Needless to say, even if you have all the ability in the world, you can’t get by without working hard and pressing with real intensity in the modern game.

Mainoo might well succeed elsewhere, but for now it seems there are decent reasons to believe he might not quite have what it takes to be the main man in midfield for a top Premier League club.

Keane knows a thing or two about what it takes to boss the midfield for MUFC, so Mainoo might do well to listen to this and do whatever he can to improve on this side of his game.