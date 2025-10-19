West Ham United set to spend transfer budget on England defender

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a significant investment in defensive reinforcement this January, with the club planning to allocate the full transfer fee received from the sale of Nayef Aguerd towards the signing of a new centre-back.

According to Claret & Hugh, the Hammers are ready to re-enter the market for a four-way battle to secure defensive reinforcements and the player they are targeting is Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell.

West Ham have struggled defensively this season in the Premier League. The Hammers have conceded 16 goals in the league this season and their goal difference stands at -16.

Even after sacking Graham Potter and appointing Nuno Espirito Santo, the Hammers are in the relegation zone, 19th place to be precise.

West Ham United are set to target defensive signing

West Ham now face a recruitment market crowded with clubs seeking centre-backs, thus the urgency to deploy the full Aguerd fee in a timely manner.

A source confirmed to Claret & Hugh:

“Yes, he [Cresswell] is one of the targets. But Everton are interested and like I said before, the relegation clause could be an issue”.

This move shows that West Ham see central defense as a priority upgrade area rather than a secondary concern.

Hammers need fresh faces in defense

If the addition succeeds, it could elevate the team’s defensive base, improve results and reduce pressure on other areas of the squad.

Cresswell is a player who is known for his aerial presence and his maturity at the back, something that is desperately needed at the West Ham.

Can the Hammers attract the defender looking at their league position? Only time will tell but they have had a history of showing ambition in the transfer market.

