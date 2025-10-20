Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland have made an excellent start to their long-awaited Premier League return, and already, there are plans to build on this by making signings when the transfer window re-opens in January. Defence is an area that could be addressed in Regis Le Bris’ squad, and currently, there is one particular deal being worked on.

During the summer, Sunderland made a move to sign Jhon Lucumi, but Bologna blocked a deal due to being unable to sort a replacement. However, that rejection has not deterred club officials, who have made it clear that they want to get it over the line in January. And as things stand, there is every chance that this happens.

Sunderland make contract offer to Jhon Lucumi

According to Corriere di Bologna (via FootballFanCast), Lucumi has been offered a contract by Sunderland, said to be worth £2.6m per season. The player’s agent is pushing for his client to accept, and if he does, there could be movement at club level.

Sunderland are keen to sign Lucumi in January, and they still have an offer of £26m on the table. Bologna have yet to respond, but if their player gives the go-ahead, there could be a positive response received in the coming weeks.

Sunderland already have the likes of Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete and Dan Ballard as centre-back options, but Lucumi would be an upgrade. Keeping a strong defence between now and the end of the season will be crucial for them in their efforts to avoid relegation, so it does make sense for a top-level signing to be made.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Lucumi transpires. He’s currently focused on Bologna, but as January approaches, he could start to think about life at Sunderland.