“We have to wait and see” – Arne Slot hints at injury concern after Man United defeat

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealed a fresh injury concern ahead of a critical run in their campaign.

During the clash at Anfield, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was forced off in the 61st minute after suffering what Slot described as a twisted ankle, a development that now casts doubt over his availability for the upcoming European fixture.

The injury comes at a delicate moment for Liverpool, who are under mounting pressure as they chase a run of form to restore faith in their title-defending credentials.

Gravenberch did not finish the Liverpool vs Man United match

Gravenberch’s withdrawal from the game was one of several worrying signs for Liverpool during a match they largely controlled in terms of chances but failed to convert.

Slot confirmed the Dutch midfielder’s issue in his post-match press conference, as reported by Liverpool World:

“I took him off because he twisted his ankle. Is he an injury concern? That’s what we have to wait and see tomorrow because we have to play again in three days. We have to play three games in seven days, like we had to after the last international break, and that’s not a lot of time for players to recover.”

Arne Slot would be hoping the injury is not serious

The context of the injury is also important. Gravenberch had come through the international break nursing a hamstring problem.

Beyond Gravenberch, the result against United showed deeper concerns about Liverpool’s defensive structure and attacking ruthlessness, but the injury to a key midfielder is the last thing that Slot needs right now.

Considering how crucial Gravenberch is for the Reds, Slot would be hoping that the Dutch midfielder’s injury is not serious.

The Reds will come up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in midweek and Slot would be hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat for his team.

