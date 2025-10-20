Leeds suffered a disappointing defeat to Burnley on Saturday. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds have had an encouraging start to their Premier League return, but they were left very disappointing by their 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side went down to goals from Lesley Ugochukwu and Loum Tchaouna, with the result also meaning that the two teams are now only separated by one point in the league table.

Leeds will feel hard done by to have lost at Turf Moor, given that they dominated for the vast majority of proceedings. They had hoped to get back into the game in the second half, but Tchaouna’s goal gave Burnley the breathing space to see out the victory, their season of the Premier League season.

Karl Darlow picked out for inability to stop second Burnley goal

Interestingly, Tchaouna has now revealed to BBC Sport (via Leeds United News) that he only decided to shoot for his goal as he saw that Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow was not ready to receive his strike.

“I touch the ball, I turned, I watched the goalkeeper and he was not ready. I saw that I had an angle for the shot so I shot and it was a beautiful goal, so I am happy.”

Darlow could do little to stop Tchaouna’s impressive strike, although he maybe would have had a better chance had he been fully set. Farke has put his faith in the Wales international due to Lucas Perri’s injury absence, with him having been preferred to exit-bound Illan Meslier, who has yet to feature in any competition this season.

Perri was back on the bench for Leeds at the weekend, so it remains to be seen whether he returns to the starting line-up for the club’s next match, which is against West Ham on Friday night at Elland Road.