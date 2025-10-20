Newcastle could soon offer a new contract to one of their key players. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle had a good summer transfer window in terms of arrivals, and aside from Alexander Isak, they held on their best players. One of those was Tino Livramento, who has attracted interest from Man City in recent months.

Livramento has been a standout performer for Newcastle over the last year, and his form landed him numerous England call-ups. He’s currently sidelined with a knee injury, but upon return, he will continue to be key for Eddie Howe – and he should be for many years to come.

Tino Livramento open to signing new Newcastle contract

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Livramento is happy at Newcastle, and he would be open to signing a new contract in the coming months.

“Livramento has earned all the plaudits he gets. He’s worked very hard to become part of that Newcastle team despite the injuries he’s had, he plays wherever he’s needed and has always done a very good job. He’s done the same for England as well and has improved his reputation considerably.

£A lot of that progress has been made since he joined Newcastle, where he clearly has the trust and a good relationship with the manager. Of course, when a player is performing at that sort of level consistently, it’s going to attract interest from other clubs who might want to bring him in. But from what I hear, Livramento is happy at Newcastle, and I’d expect if there was a new contract on the table for him, he would be keen to stay.

“It’s something that would be the best outcome for all parties if they could get him tied down. Not only do Newcastle get to keep a fantastic player, but he can continue and build on the progress he has made there, playing regularly at the top level.”

Livramento is currently contracted to Newcastle until 2028, so he will soon enter an area where there is uncertainty about his future. New sporting director Ross Wilson will surely look to anticipate this by offering the full-back a new deal in the coming months.