Frenchman claims he was told to join Spurs against his wishes

A former Tottenham Hotspur player, Frenchman Stephane Dalmat, has revealed that his switch to the London club felt less like a career choice and more like a move he was pushed into.

The French midfielder in question has stepped away from the game but now speaks out about his time at Spurs, admitting that he did not feel entirely comfortable joining the club in the first place.

He suggests that external pressures, be they from agents, club hierarchy or other influences, significantly shaped his decision to move, rather than a conviction of his own.

Stephane Dalmat blames agent on Spurs transfer

Dalmat told Girondins 4 Ever:

“It’s the agents who want to make money on transfers. My agents, at the time, between the transfers from Châteauroux to Lens, from Lens to Marseille, Marseille to Paris, Paris to Inter, everything they picked up… Not one of them told me it was better to do something else, career-wise… That I should settle down

“It was mainly Éric Di Meco and Jean-Philippe Durand, who were sporting directors at the time, who told me to leave. They reached an agreement with Tottenham and Newcastle. I had Éric Di Meco call me and tell me that there was an agreement with these two clubs.

“I told him that there was no way I was going abroad. It was either I stay in Marseille, or they find me another French club, and there aren’t fifty: Monaco, Lyon, Paris… The deal was made for €70 at PSG, even though I wanted to stay in Marseille.

“I didn’t go to a youth academy, so I wasn’t trained. I was immediately presented with a fait accompli. I had a lot of transfers in the space of four years. When you change clubs often, you don’t have stability, so… When I left Inter, I was in a bit of a hole.

“I played for other clubs, Toulouse, Tottenham, Bordeaux… I didn’t have continuity, and I didn’t have the right people or entourage at the time to advise me properly and tell me to take my time, not to move too fast, especially when I was at Lens. I would have liked to have been told ‘stay at Lens for a second season to confirm your skills’, rather than making a big move to Marseille. But then, who turns down Marseille when they’re 19? Marseille was something else.”

Dalmat’s time at Tottenham was a compromise

For the player, this means his time at Spurs was always overshadowed by a sense of compromise.

He explained that although he eventually accepted the move, it was never his ideal destination.

While agents are meant to represent a player’s interests, sometimes the momentum of a club’s recruitment strategy carries more weight.

The players may find themselves wearing a shirt they didn’t wholeheartedly choose.

Clubs need to ensure that the new arrivals are as committed mentally as they are physically.

