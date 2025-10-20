How Everton can sign Jack Grealish in a permanent move from Man City next summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton could be handed a major boost in their bid to secure Jack Grealish on a permanent deal next summer, with reports suggesting the winger could be available for under £50 million.

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are growing increasingly optimistic about their chances of signing the England international, whose market value is expected to decline over the course of the season.

Despite being one of the Premier League’s most expensive players just a few years ago, Grealish’s situation has shifted significantly and Everton may now be in a position to capitalise.

Grealish’s arrival on Merseyside has been nothing short of transformative. The 30-year-old winger, who joined Everton in the summer on a temporary basis, has quickly re-established himself at the top level after limited opportunities at Manchester City.

Everton have revived the career of Jack Grealish

After a period of inconsistency at City, where he struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola, the former Aston Villa captain appears revitalised at Goodison Park.

So far this season, he has delivered four assists in seven appearances.

His resurgence has not gone unnoticed. England manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly facing a “selection headache” as Grealish’s form puts him firmly back into contention for the national team ahead of World Cup 2026.

At Everton, meanwhile, he has become a key figure in the team’s attacking setup, linking brilliantly with the club’s forwards and adding much-needed creativity in the final third.

His influence extends beyond assists, Grealish’s ability to draw fouls, stretch defenses, and dictate the tempo of matches has added a new dimension to Everton’s game under David Moyes.

Grealish can join Everton next summer in bargain move

The financial side of the deal could also work in Everton’s favour. With Grealish now 30 years old, his transfer value is expected to depreciate over the course of the season, dropping below the £50 million mark by the time the summer window opens.

That reduced price tag would make a permanent deal far more feasible for Everton.

The England international has rediscovered his best form at Goodison Park, becoming an integral part of the team’s attacking system and proving he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

Considering how his career has started at Everton, he would jump at the opportunity to make his move to the Toffees permanent next year.

Summer signing faces uncertain future at Man City after falling down the pecking order