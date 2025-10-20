Arne Slot's Liverpool have lost four matches in a row. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a very difficult few weeks, categorised by four defeats in a row across all competitions. The latest came on Sunday as Man United emerged as 2-1 winners at Anfield, which was a particularly painful result for all associated with the reigning Premier League champions.

That result follows losses against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray (Champions League) and Chelsea, which means they now trail Arsenal by four points in the Premier League standings. As such, there is now increased focus on Arne Slot’s situation.

Arne Slot not under pressure at Liverpool – yet

For now, Liverpool are not thinking about Slot’s future, as per Mick Brown (via Football Insider). However, that could change if the poor form continues.

“If any team loses four games in a row, they’re going to be concerned. Slot has done a brilliant job since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, they won the league last season and did very well, and I think they’re still clearly a good side. He says all the right things in the media, but with the drop in form and performances they’ve had recently, there will be people who aren’t happy. Especially after a massive game like the one against United which they always want to win.

“That’s always the way when you’re managing a club the size of Liverpool, you’re expected to win every game, so losing four in a row is not good enough. The fans will see that, and the board will as well, and they’ll be expecting those results to pick up sooner rather than later.

“Sometimes it’s difficult, things start to drop off and you can’t quite put your finger on why, and things just don’t seem to be clicking for Liverpool right now. They’ll pick it up and get back to the form they’ve shown before, I’m sure of that, but the manager probably needs it to happen sooner rather than later or he’ll be under pressure.”

Liverpool face Eintracht Frankfurt and Brentford in their next two matches, and Slot will be desperate for his side to win both. If they fail to win either, the pressure will continue to build on the Dutchman.