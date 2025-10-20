‘It’s possible’ – Liverpool legend Klopp admits he could consider Premier League job

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season marked the end of an unforgettable era at Anfield.

The charismatic German coach transformed the Reds into one of the most dominant teams in Europe during his tenure, delivering a Premier League title, a Champions League crown, the FA Cup, two League Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Since stepping down, Klopp has taken on a new challenge as Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull, overseeing the company’s football operations worldwide.

However, in a recent interview, the 58-year-old hinted that a return to the Liverpool dugout might not be entirely off the table, fueling excitement among fans who still dream of his comeback.

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool last year after successful spell

Klopp shocked the football world in January 2024 when he announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, citing the need for rest and a new chapter in his career. His farewell was emotional, as he bid goodbye to the Anfield faithful after almost a decade of unprecedented success and a deep bond with the club’s supporters.

Now, almost a year later, speculation over a possible return has intensified after Klopp addressed the topic during an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

When asked if he could ever imagine managing in the Premier League again, Klopp remained loyal to his past promises, as reported by The Mirror:

“I said I would never coach a different team in England. So that means if I did return to England, then it’s Liverpool. Yeah, theoretically it’s possible.”

His words have reignited hopes that the iconic tactician could one day make a dramatic return to the touchline at Anfield.

Klopp admits he does not miss coaching

However, Klopp was also quick to temper expectations. He admitted that he is enjoying his current role away from the intensity of day-to-day management and does not miss certain aspects of coaching.

“I love what I do now. I don’t miss coaching. I do coach but it’s just different, it’s not players. I don’t miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours. I also don’t miss going to press conferences three times a week,” he explained.

While Klopp’s comments suggest that a return to Liverpool is unlikely in the immediate future, his refusal to rule it out completely has sparked excitement among supporters.

For now, Klopp appears content shaping the future of football from a different perspective, but the door to Anfield, as he himself admitted, remains “theoretically” open.

