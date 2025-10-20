Newcastle could lose Sandro Tonali. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In the future, Newcastle will be hoping to avoid any repeat of the Alexander Isak situation that went down during the summer. It may be difficult given that they have a number of top quality players, and at the top of that list would be Sandro Tonali.

Tonali has emerged into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the last 12 months, but in doing so, he has attracted transfer interest. Juventus are keen to bring him back to Italy, whereas more recently, European champions PSG have set their sights on the all-action star.

Newcastle hoping to agree new contract with Sandro Tonali

Despite this, Newcastle want to tie Tonali down to a new contract, and Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed how they will be able to ensure that he stays for years to come.

“As long as Newcastle are competing for silverware or able to offer Champions League football to Sandro Tonali, I don’t think he will be in any rush to leave St James’ Park as well. He’s under contract until 2028.

“I’m sure the club will sit down and have discussions over a potential new contract just to sort of ward off that interest and kill off that speculation of a possible move back to Italy. You’ve got to remember Newcastle stood by Tonali after all the off-field stuff with the betting suspension and everything else.

“So they’ll be hoping that he would show a bit of loyalty and decide to stay at Newcastle as well. I don’t see any move for him in the immediate future back to Italy.”

It is essential for Newcastle to retain the services of Tonali, whose possible exit would likely be more of a blow than Isak’s. For now, he appears happy on Tyneside, but things could change if Eddie Howe’s side’s recent struggles continue.