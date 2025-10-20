Real Madrid plotting swoop of Premier League star that would leave Liverpool red faced

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are already planning ahead next season, with reports suggesting that the Spanish giants have compiled a three-man shortlist of defensive targets as they prepare to strengthen their backline.

According to talkSPORT, Los Blancos are closely monitoring Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace, Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Munich, and Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool, three of Europe’s most highly regarded centre-backs.

With all three players’ contracts set to expire in 2026, Madrid could potentially secure one of them on a free transfer, mirroring the strategy that allowed them to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold without a transfer fee this past summer.

Marc Guehi is a man in demand

Guéhi, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders and a regular for England, is believed to be near the top of Madrid’s wish list.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace and is admired for his consistency.

The English defender almost joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window but a last minute collapse meant that he would spend this season at Palace but the Reds remain interested in signing him next year.

His performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere, with Bayern Munich also reportedly considering a January bid for the defender.

Alongside Guéhi, Upamecano and Konaté are also on Madrid’s radar.

Real Madrid see Guehi as a bargain option

One of the key motivations behind Madrid’s interest in this trio is the timing of their contracts. With all three set to become free agents in 2026, Los Blancos could negotiate pre-contract agreements as early as January 2026.

Madrid’s success in securing Alexander-Arnold on a free this summer has reinforced their belief in this model.

With the futures of all three defenders uncertain beyond 2026, Los Blancos are positioning themselves to strike at the right moment.

Their pursuit of Guéhi could see them come up against Liverpool in the transfer market.

