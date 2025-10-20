‘What are you doing?’ – Roy Keane slams Liverpool star for what he did against Man United

Photo via: Sky Sports

Former Manchester United captain and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has issued a stark warning to Virgil van Dijk, questioning the Liverpool skipper’s leadership and defensive performances amid the club’s growing troubles.

After a 2-1 defeat to United at Anfield, Liverpool’s fourth loss in all competitions this season, Keane suggested Van Dijk must look in the mirror and review his role as a senior figure in the squad.

Liverpool arrived at the clash with United under pressure, seeking to halt a disastrous run of defeats. United struck early, and Van Dijk, normally a figure of defensive calm, came in for pointed criticism regarding his positioning and influence.

Roy Keane questions Liverpool captain Van Dijk

Keane told Sky Sports: “When you’re a centre half and you’re a big player, last year we were on about who was going to stay and he signed a big contract, then you’re giving up loads of goals. I’d be looking at him and asking ‘what are you doing’?

“Particularly as a big leader of the team. A couple of years ago we talked about United parking the bus here and we were critical. Now they’ve scored two today and two last year and you’re the centre half.”

The former United man’s message was clear, in a squad undergoing transition, the senior figures must assert themselves and in his view, Van Dijk has yet to do so consistently.

Keane’s comments have placed Van Dijk under the microscope at one of the most critical junctures of the season, even though the season is still young.

Van Dijk has to take more responsibility

He believes that as captain and senior defender, Van Dijk has the responsibility to steady the ship and so far, he feels that responsibility has not been met fully.

This is not the first time Van Dijk has come under severe criticism for his defensive work and his positioning.

In Liverpool’s defeat against Chelsea before the international break, Van Dijk was criticised for his poor positioning in Moises Caicedo’s goal.

The onus is now on Van Dijk to demonstrate why he is still one of the game’s elite not just in ability but in the influence and leadership expected from the man at the back.

“So many long balls” – Arne Slot aims dig at Ruben Amorim’s Man United tactics against Liverpool