‘That is the most important thing’ – Ruben Amorim explains reason behind Anfield win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rúben Amorim has described his side’s crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool as the most important result in his tenure at Manchester United and in his press conference he singled out one defining ingredient behind the triumph.

While the focus often falls on tactics, personnel and match-winning moments, the Portuguese manager insisted it was the team’s resilience and composure under pressure that made the difference on one of the fiercest stages in English football.

United travelled to Anfield carrying the weight of nearly a decade without a league win on Merseyside.

The belief inside the camp was unspoken but burning, the result would not just be three points, but a statement.

Man United stun Liverpool at Anfield

The Red Devils scored early through Bryan Mbeumo but in the second half Cody Gakpo gave the Reds hope of another late win this season. However, Harry Maguire had other ideas.

The England international scored a thumping header in the 84th minute to hand his team an iconic win.

Amorim told Sky [as quoted by BBC], “I think that was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United. It means a lot today but tomorrow it won’t mean a lot. It’s three points and it’s a good victory.

“We fought for every ball, we lost our composure in the second half but the spirit was there and that is the most important thing, if you have the spirit you can win any game.

“It was a good day and now I am concerned about Brighton. I will enjoy it but let’s focus on Brighton.

“We just saw the game and knew how important our set pieces are and the guys that have more experiences are on in the beginning.

“Every time we play in this environment well if you block well in the beginning you can feel the defense turning and we feel that in our stadium and all the big teams feel that. A good win.”

Ruben Amorim was the mastermind of the famous win

Amorim’s reflection after the Anfield win shines a spotlight not just on the result but on the mindset shift he wants at Man United.

If United can maintain that composure, even when they’re not at their best, then this moment might mark the start of upward momentum.

They have been criticised heavily this season for their performances and rightly so but this result could be the catalyst that their season needs.

It is the first time Amorim has tasted victory in back to back Premier League matches as the manager of Man United.

