Sources: Chelsea send scouts to watch 23-year-old right-back with a January move in mind

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Guela Doué has become one of the most talked-about names ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, as his performances in Ligue 1 continue to turn heads across Europe.

The 23-year-old right-back, currently playing for Strasbourg, has shown maturity and consistency beyond his years.

The defender has scored one goal and provided two assists in five games this season.

As January approaches, a transfer battle could be on the horizon, with several Premier League sides leading the charge for his signature.

Chelsea lead the race to sign Guela Doue

Among the many clubs tracking Doué’s progress, Chelsea appear to be in the strongest position, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Scouts from the London club were present during Strasbourg’s recent clash with Paris Saint-Germain, a match in which Doué delivered a commanding defensive performance while also showing his ability to contribute going forward.

However, this was far from a one-off scouting mission. Chelsea’s recruitment team, along with those from Aston Villa, Brighton, and Brentford, have been following his development closely throughout the season.

Strasbourg’s strong negotiating position could make any potential deal complicated. Doué is under contract until 2029, which means the French side are in no rush to sell and can demand a significant transfer fee, which is expected to be north of €30 million.

Competition is intense for the Ligue 1 full-back

Interest is not limited to England. AC Milan are keen on reinforcing their right-back options and see Doué as a perfect fit, while RB Leipzig view him as a long-term project who could thrive in the Bundesliga.

Real Betis are also monitoring the situation, hoping to strengthen their backline in La Liga.

Despite this widespread interest, Chelsea’s financial resources and ambitious sporting project make them the frontrunners.

However, Strasbourg’s reluctance to part ways with a key player mid-season could push negotiations into the summer of 2026, when the player’s value may rise even further.

