Summer signing faces uncertain future at Man City after falling down the pecking order

Manchester City are taking a measured approach when it comes to deciding the long-term future of young goalkeeper James Trafford, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium in a high-profile transfer in the summer transfer window, has found first-team opportunities limited following the summer signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As a result, Trafford’s position in Pep Guardiola’s squad has become uncertain, with talks about his next steps yet to officially begin.

However, the situation could evolve in the coming months, with discussions expected to pick up from December onwards.

James Trafford joined Man City from Burnley in the summer

Trafford joined Manchester City amid high expectations. Seen as one of English football’s most promising young goalkeepers, his move to City was intended to strengthen the club’s depth in a crucial position and potentially provide a long-term successor to Ederson.

However, the landscape shifted significantly with the arrival of Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in August.

The Italian international immediately became Guardiola’s first-choice option, relegating Trafford to a backup role.

Since Donnarumma’s arrival, Trafford has yet to feature in a Premier League match for City. His game time has been restricted to cup competitions and training sessions, a situation that has inevitably raised questions about his development and future at the club.

Despite this, City are not rushing into any decisions. The club hierarchy believes Trafford still has significant potential and could play a key role in the future, either as a reliable understudy to Donnarumma or as a starting goalkeeper elsewhere on loan.

City are expected to make a decision soon

James Trafford of Manchester City looks on
James Trafford of Manchester City looks on (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The next few months will be crucial. City are expected to open discussions in December about Trafford’s long-term role, weighing up options that could include a loan move, a permanent transfer, or continued integration into the first-team setup.

Much will depend on the player’s ambitions, his performances in training, and the club’s strategy.
Trafford himself is believed to be open to exploring opportunities that ensure regular playing time, whether at the Etihad or elsewhere.

The competition for the No.1 shirt is fierce following Donnarumma’s arrival, and Trafford’s lack of Premier League action reflects the challenge of breaking into one of Europe’s strongest squads.

However, with talks expected to intensify later this year, both the player and the club will soon have to decide the best path forward.

