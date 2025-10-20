West Ham are looking to do business in January. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham have had a poor start to the season, but there is still time for them to turn their fortunes around. The January transfer window will help them in this regard, and plans are being drawn up for signings to be added to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

One area that could be addressed in attack, with both Niclas Fullkrug and Callum Wilson having struggled in the goalscoring department. Nuno may push to sign another striker when the transfer window re-opens, and if so, there could be one candidate that stands out above the rest: Ivan Toney, whom they have shown interest in over the last few weeks.

West Ham set sights on signing Ivan Toney

According to Alan Nixon (via Hammers News), West Ham are already working on a deal to bring Toney back to the Premier League. The former Newcastle and Brentford striker is reportedly open to joining on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 season, as it would allow him to boost his chances of a return to the England squad for next summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Toney has been in fine form from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli this season, with nine goals in 11 matches across all competitions. In total, he has scored 39 times since making the move in the summer of 2024, but soon, it could be time for him to make a return to the Premier League.

There is no doubt that Toney would be a fantastic signing for West Ham, given that he is very proven in the Premier League. His form in Saudi Arabia shows that he is still performing to a high level, so he would be more than capable of improving on Fullkrug and Wilson in front of goal.