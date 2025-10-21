Ange Postecoglou already linked with surprise return to management – report

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou was sacked after just 39 days at Nottingham Forest, following an eight-game winless streak, which included six defeats, culminating in a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

But his brief, turbulent spell in the Premier League, which was the shortest permanent managerial reign in the competition’s history, has done little to diminish his standing at Celtic Park, especially as uncertainty mounts over the future of current manager Brendan Rodgers.

Ange Postecoglou linked with Celtic return

A report from Football Insider suggests that Ange Postecoglou would ‘seriously consider’ returning to Glasgow should the opportunity arise.

This speculation is fueled by the growing likelihood of Brendan Rodgers leaving Celtic when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Rodgers has been linked with a return to the Premier League next season, with several vacancies expected to open. Crystal Palace could see Oliver Glasner leave the club amid links with Manchester United. Fulham’s Marco Silva has also been linked with an exit from Craven Cottage next season while Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is also man in high demand.

Any managerial exit could open the opportunity for Rodgers to takeover.

Rodgers’ second spell at Celtic Park has been challenging, with question marks over the team’s European performance and ambition adding to the feeling that a parting of ways is becoming inevitable.

Ange Postecoglou’s previous success at Celtic

The intense speculation surrounding Postecoglou’s return is rooted in the spectacular success he delivered during his initial two-year stint at Celtic from 2021 to 2023.

Arriving as a relative unknown to many British fans, the manager quickly installed his distinctive, high-intensity attacking style, dubbed “Angeball.”

During his tenure, the former Tottenham manager secured five domestic trophies, including consecutive Scottish Premiership titles and an historic domestic treble in his final season (2022-23).

His ability to revive the squad and reconnect with the fanbase built a formidable legacy that ensures he remains a highly sought-after name in Glasgow, despite his recent woes in England.