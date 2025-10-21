Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to keep Jurrien Timber at the club for the long term, and they have initiated talks to offer him a new contract.

According to GMS, view him as a key player and a leader of the dressing room. They are looking to reward him for his outstanding performances, and they have initiated contract talks with the player. It will be interesting to see whether the two parties can finalise an agreement quickly.

Jurrien Timber has been excellent

The 24-year-old versatile defender has been outstanding for Arsenal, and it makes sense for them to keep him at the club for the long term. He is a key player for them, and he will be crucial to their hopes of winning major trophies.

Meanwhile, the defender is competing at a high level with Arsenal, and he has no reason to leave them. It would be ideal for him to commit his long-term future to the club and focus on his football.

He will look to improve further with coaching and experience. Arsenal is the ideal platform for him to continue improving. There is no doubt that they could help him win major trophies in the coming seasons.

Arsenal must keep Timber

Arsenal have spent a lot of money on quality players in recent windows, but they need to keep their squad intact as well. Keeping the key players will be just as important as signing new ones. Timber is an indispensable asset for them, and they must look to sort out his future quickly.

They have done well to ensure the long-term future of William Saliba at the club with a new contract recently. They are hoping to secure the long-term future of Bukayo Saka as well.

It is clear that Arsenal have a long-term plan in place, and they are looking to build for the future now.