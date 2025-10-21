Unai Emery gestures during Aston Villa's game vs Brentford (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Getafe midfielder Luis Milla in the coming months.

The 31-year-old experienced midfielder is valued at €30 million, and Aston Villa are prepared to offer €25 million in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether the La Liga outfit is prepared to accept the offer if it is presented.

As per Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are interested in the Spanish midfielder as well. The 31-year-old has been a player for Getafe, and he has started the season really well.

Luis Milla is in impressive form

Milla has five assists in nine league appearances this season. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both teams. Aston Villa will need more creativity in the middle of the park, and the 31-year-old could be ideal. Apart from his quality as a footballer, his experience and leadership skills could prove to be invaluable. Morgan Rogers has been linked with an exit as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career could be quite exciting for the Spanish midfielder. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. The opportunity to play for Unai Emery will be quite tempting as well.

Milla could be tempted to stay in Spain with Atletico

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Spain. They have a team and manager capable of fighting for major trophies. Milla could be attracted to the idea of joining them as well. It would allow him to continue in his homeland.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid are prepared to pay the asking price for him. €30 million might seem expensive for a player who is 31 and has just two years left on his current contract. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

