Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Strasbourg full-back Guela Doue.

The 23-year-old has gone quite well for the French outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Real Betis, as per Fichajes.

Recently, we revealed that Chelsea have been scouting Doue closely ahead of a January move.

Chelsea could have an advantage in the Guela Doue race

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure his signature. They are very keen on the 23-year-old. They could have an advantage over the other clubs in the race for Doue because of the shared ownership.

Chelsea and Strasbourg are owned by BlueCo, and that could facilitate a potential move between the two clubs easily.

Chelsea could use more quality in the full-back areas, and the 23-year-old would be a useful acquisition. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for him as well. Doue will certainly fancy the opportunity of joining the London club.

Doue could be tempted

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite exciting for most players. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the defender. It could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. He would also get to fight for major trophies with Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done. They need to add more quality and depth to the side to fight for major trophies regularly. They have recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, they will look to fight for League titles and the Champions League.

Doue could be a very useful addition if they manage to get the deal done. He is capable of operating as a right back, a wing back, as well as a right-sided central defender. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea.