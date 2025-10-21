Expert shares when Wolves will sack Vitor Pereira

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Pressure is mounting on Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vítor Pereira, with fresh reports suggesting his position could soon become untenable.

After a difficult run of results and growing concern over performances, pundits have claimed it is “inevitable” that Wolves will make a change in the dugout if momentum does not shift quickly.

For a club with Premier League survival and stability at stake, the next few weeks could be decisive for Pereira’s future and the direction of the season.

Wolves’ form has dipped alarmingly, and the issues have been as much about cohesion as they have been about points.

Wolves have struggled massively this season

Supporter frustration has grown in tandem with the struggles on the pitch. Molineux remains a demanding environment and, after several seasons of transition, fans are eager for clear identity and progress.

Wolves are without a win in eight Premier League games this season and they are currently sitting at the bottom of the league.

If they fail to win against Burnley and Fulham, Mick Brown believes that Pereira will be sacked by Wolves.

“Those games against Burnley and Fulham are must-win for Wolves,” he told Football Insider.

“The problem is, Fulham and Burnley will be thinking the same thing about playing Wolves, so it’s not going to be simple for them by any means.

“Wolves have been really poor this season, and they’re starting off as most people’s favourites for relegation because of the inconsistency and instability there.

“Questions will be asked of the manager there, because no manager in the world can go eight games without winning and avoid any pressure.

“Of course the players deserve some criticism as well, but ultimately it falls on the manager.

“So they two games they’ve got coming are massive for their season.

“If they can pick up two wins, they’ll narrow that gap to their rivals, but if they lose then all of a sudden there will be a massive gap left between them.

“That often results in the manager being sacked, because something’s got to change, and if they lose against Burnley at home I think it’s inevitable.”

Vitor Pereira could be gone soon

If results continue to slide, a change before the January window could allow a new manager to assess the squad, influence recruitment, and implement a plan quickly.

Pereira’s future at Wolves has reached a crossroads. On current trajectory, the pressure to act will only intensify, particularly if performances remain flat and points continue to slip away.

The club’s decision-makers must judge whether the existing project can be salvaged with tweaks or whether a reset is required to protect the season.

