Fabrizio Romano confirms recent exclusive on Man United transfer target

Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick is edging toward a January loan, with conversations already under way as all parties search for a pathway to regular first-team football, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward, hailed as one of the most exciting prospects of his generation, is eager to play consistently, both to accelerate his development and to strengthen his case for the 2026 World Cup.

Madrid, for their part, are understood to be open to a temporary move if it guarantees minutes at a competitive level.

Man United are interested in Endrick

An exclusive from Marc Brus for the Daily Briefing frames the situation clearly. Endrick’s current situation cannot continue, and there is growing will “from all sides to find a solution.”

The logic behind a winter switch is clear. Since arriving at the Bernabéu amid immense hype, Endrick has found top-tier minutes hard to come by in a squad stacked with attacking talent.

Unsurprisingly, interest is widespread, particularly in the Premier League. The Daily Briefing notes Manchester United have registered admiration.

They’re not alone. West Ham United, Aston Villa, Brighton, and Newcastle United are all credited with keeping close tabs on the situation.

Any destination must commit to a role that provides meaningful minutes and exposes Endrick to tactical demands similar to what he’ll face when he returns to Spain.

Real Madrid wants more playing opportunities

From the player’s side, the priority is simple, he wants to play. It is still too early to say whether Endrick prefers a particular league or club, those decisions will be shaped by the quality of proposals, the manager’s plan, and the likelihood of consistent game time.

With Real Madrid open to a loan and the player determined to build momentum ahead of World Cup 2026, January offers the perfect time for the player to make a move.

The latest update from Romano is a positive for a number of Premier League clubs, particularly Man United, who could be interested in a January move to add depth to their attack.

