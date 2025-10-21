Just In: Man City among Premier League clubs looking to sign Man United ace in January

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, embraces with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could be on the move this January as several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Brentford, are reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 20-year-old remains committed to his development at Old Trafford and has a long-term future with the Red Devils.

However, the talented midfielder is keen to secure more regular game time, a crucial factor in his ambitions to break into the England squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kobbie Mainoo wants more playing opportunities

Mainoo is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Man United’s academy.

However, with competition for places in United’s midfield remaining fierce and the club’s current struggles to find consistency under manager Ruben Amorim, opportunities have been limited.

The England international understands that consistent playing time is essential to his growth and his chances of impressing Thomas Tuchel ahead of the next World Cup.

This has led to speculation that he could seek a loan move to a Premier League rival in January to gain valuable first-team experience.

Man City among clubs who admire Mainoo

Clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle see Mainoo as an ideal addition to their midfield rotation, while Man City are reportedly intrigued by his potential and technical profile.

Brentford, known for nurturing young talent, are also keeping a close eye on developments.

However, Man United’s stance on the matter remains unclear. The club’s lack of depth in midfield could complicate any potential exit, as Amorim may be reluctant to sanction a loan departure unless reinforcements are brought in during the winter window.

While Man United see the 20-year-old as a key part of their long-term future, the reality of limited minutes could push him toward a January loan move.

