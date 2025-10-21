“Keeping close tabs” – Journalist names midfielder Man United are targeting

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a firm but measured eye on Manu Kone, the promising midfield talent currently with AS Roma, according to United In Focus.

The Red Devils are looking for midfielder reinforcements and next year they could overhaul their midfield.

Despite impressive performances from Casemiro, the Brazilian midfielder is well into his 30s and his form and performances are expected to decline. United are working towards replacing him next year.

As for Manuel Ugarte, the midfielder has struggled to settle at the club and his performances have come under scrutiny at Old Trafford.

Even he could depart next summer if Ruben Amorim decides to make wholesale changes to his squad.

Man United want a new midfielder next year

That has forced the club to consider their options in the market and along with midfielders like Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson, United are interested in Roma’s Kone.

Graeme Bailey told United in Focus:

“United are busy assessing and putting together their plans for 2026 and midfield is an area we know is somewhere they have major plans for. The club are actively working on this and are dismissing the notion of any shortlist ahead of next summer.

“Angelo Stiller and Manu Kone are two players that United are already well versed on, they like them both and are keeping close tabs on them. They are both huge talents and there are little doubts that they would be good fits.

“Interesting to note that Kone particularly is playing in a system very similar to one which Ruben Amorim deploys.

“One thing with these two players, neither of them are looking to move in January – they are both fully focused on making the World Cup finals next summer for their respective nations and neither would be willing to risk that with a move in January window.

“But keep an eye on these two, good chance both will be on the move in 2026.”

Manu Kone can be ideal for United

INEOS are reportedly impressed with the performances of Kone and a new midfielder is expected to arrive at the club next year.

Kone is a player who is equally good on the ball as he is off it. United need a presence of strength and composure in the middle of the park.

The French midfielder may reportedly cost the Red Devils £50m, which would be a far achievable transfer fee than the once they were quoted for Brighton’s Baleba in the summer.

Just In: Man City among Premier League clubs looking to sign Man United ace in January