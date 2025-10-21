Player could leave Man United to fulfil “dream”, Euro giants very close to signing him

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club due to the lack of game time at Old Trafford. 

According to TEAMtalk, the player wants to fulfil his “dream” of playing in the upcoming World Cup, and he knows he will need to play more often. Leaving Manchester United in January would be ideal for Mainoo.

Kobbie Mainoo wants out

Mainoo is open to leaving the club on loan in January to get his career back on track. Multiple clubs are monitoring Mainoo’s situation, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Manchester United are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park, and letting the 20-year-old leave the club in January could prove to be a mistake. They have shown improvement in recent weeks, and they should look to build on that. They need a deeper squad to finish in a respectable position this season, and keeping the young midfielder at the club would be ideal.

Napoli closing in on Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo lining up for the England national team
Kobbie Mainoo lining up for the England national team

Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes claims that Mainoo is very close to joining Italian champions Napoli. Antonio Conte rates the midfielder highly, and he feels Mainoo would add great value to the side.

Napoli have previously signed Scott McTominay from Manchester United, and the Scottish International has proven to be an exceptional acquisition. He was one of the best players at the club last season. They will hope that Mainoo can follow in his footsteps if he joins the club.

Conte is a world-class coach, and he might be able to bring out the best in the midfielder. Napoli are a big club, and they will be able to provide him with the platform to pursue trophies this season. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can get the deal done.

