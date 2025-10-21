Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying.
Atletico Madrid were keen on securing his signature, and they are keeping tabs on his situation.
Liverpool ready to sell Andrew Robertson
According to a report from Fichajes, the Liverpool board have decided to sell the player during the January transfer window. They do not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is willing to make a move for him.
Robertson could be a very useful player for them. He has the quality and the experience to play for the biggest clubs in the world. He has won several major trophies with Liverpool and he could look to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. He is no longer a regular starter for Liverpool after the arrival of Milos Kerkez.
However, he remains a quality player with a lot of experience. His departure in January could prove to be a mistake for Liverpool. They are already struggling right now, and they could use his leadership and quality.
Robertson sale would be a mistake
Ideally, they should look to try and convince him to sign a short extension so that they can sell him for a nominal price in the summer. Getting rid of him in January does not make any sense.
Kerkez is still adapting to his new club, and he has not been able to perform at the desired level. Having him as the only left-back at the club until the end of the season could prove to be a disastrous decision.
It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.
Given Kerkez’s woeful performances selling Robbo would be madness. He has simply been dropped by Slot who seems oblivious to the new lad’s lack of impact, well positive impact anyway. Slot also seems oblivious to the benefit Chiesa would bring to the team. Slot’s reservoir of good will after last season is slipping away, along with any excitement watching his slow and boring football.
Time to bring Tsimikas back from his loan deal @ Roma then ?
We’ve got to have options.
As the article says, a short term contract, so Robbo doesn’t go on a free appears to be the best for now.
Chiesa will get his chance when Mo’s off to the African Cup. No worries there.
Arne’s already easing him in with increasing pieces of game time.
He’ll be fully aware of everything that goes on with his team.
I’m old enough, experienced enough and intelligent enough to see Arne’s mini-slump issue isn’t of his own making.
The persistent hyperbole and poor diagnosis from esp. some other contributors is getting rather tedious.
One could be led to believe they aren’t genuine LFC fans.