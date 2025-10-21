Andy Robertson was linked with leaving Liverpool during the summer transfer window. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying.

Atletico Madrid were keen on securing his signature, and they are keeping tabs on his situation.

Liverpool ready to sell Andrew Robertson

According to a report from Fichajes, the Liverpool board have decided to sell the player during the January transfer window. They do not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is willing to make a move for him.

Robertson could be a very useful player for them. He has the quality and the experience to play for the biggest clubs in the world. He has won several major trophies with Liverpool and he could look to take on a new challenge at this stage of his career. He is no longer a regular starter for Liverpool after the arrival of Milos Kerkez.

However, he remains a quality player with a lot of experience. His departure in January could prove to be a mistake for Liverpool. They are already struggling right now, and they could use his leadership and quality.

Robertson sale would be a mistake

Ideally, they should look to try and convince him to sign a short extension so that they can sell him for a nominal price in the summer. Getting rid of him in January does not make any sense.

Kerkez is still adapting to his new club, and he has not been able to perform at the desired level. Having him as the only left-back at the club until the end of the season could prove to be a disastrous decision.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.